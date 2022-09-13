PASCO - The former clerk of a small town in north Franklin County is behind bars this week. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release announcing the arrest Danni Lee Speelman of Connell. Speelman is the former Clerk/Treasurer for the City of Mesa.
She was arrested on September 12 after a months-long investigation into questionable transactions and missing funds from the city’s operating accounts.
Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies say Speelman was arrested in Richland because she had actively been evading contact with Franklin County deputies. She was previously informed that she was being investigated. The investigation into Speelman began after a representative with the City of Mesa had reached out to the Sheriff’s Office regarding a possibly fraudulent transaction in mid-July.
The city’s initial contact with the Sheriff’s Office came after it terminated Speelman as the Clerk/Treasurer. Detectives later uncovered more questionable transactions that had occurred while Speelman was employed; it included checks she had created from the City’s accounts to herself and associates. The probe revealed that Speelman had attempted to conceal the nefarious activity by using her position as the authority responsible for the city’s accounting system.
Speelman has been booked into Franklin County Jail and faces theft, attempted theft, forgery and misappropriation of accounts as charges pending against her.