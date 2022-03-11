CLE ELUM - The family of Kita, the Malamute dog, wants justice after their beloved animal was found shot to death near their home in Ronald near Cle Elum.
On Wednesday, Kittitas County deputies say Kita was found dead, apparently shot in the belly a short distance from the Peterson home.
Kita had been missing from home since Tuesday afternoon, the day prior to being found.
Deputies are now working with Pasado’s Safe Haven animal shelter where Kita is being examined by a vet who will collect evidence for the investigation. Pasado’s is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the shooter if the it's determined to be criminal in nature.
An initial necropsy reveals that Kita was shot with .22 caliber pellet. The Peterson family says they rescued Kita from an abusive home a few years ago.
The Petersons say there have been a recent rash of animal killings involving cats and dogs that were shot and beheaded nearby.