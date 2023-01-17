DESERT AIRE — A suspected impaired driver is accused of driving his vehicle into the front of a bar early Sunday morning in Desert Aire.
Antonio Rabadan Altamirano, 31, is charged with first-degree malicious mischief and DUI. Altamirano has two previous DUI convictions, one in 2012 and one in 2017, according to the sheriff’s office.
An employee at the R Place Tavern called 911 just after midnight to report a man outside the business stating he was “going to shoot.” While deputies were responding, the employee called again and said the man had gotten into a Honda Accord and drove the vehicle through the front of the tavern, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspect reportedly drove into the bar “a few times” before leaving the area. The front bumper of his vehicle was left at the scene.
About 20 minutes later, deputies responded to a suspicious person call on Desert Aire Drive Southwest where a man was in a backyard. The suspect, identified as Altamirano, was taken into custody at the scene.
Deputies say they could smell a strong odor of alcohol on Altamirano and he had urinated himself, according to the sheriff’s office.
Altamirano’s Honda was located nearby and appeared to be stuck in a small ditch. The rear license place number matched the license plate on the front bumper that was left at the bar.
Deputies reportedly found several open beer cans in the vehicle.
Altamirano was taken to the hospital for a blood draw before he was booked into jail.