LEAVENWORTH - Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputy Adam Musgrove says deputies are asking people to evacuate or shelter in place as they investigate a bomb threat that was called in Thursday afternoon.
Musgrove says the threat came into Rivercom 911 Dispatch. The gazebo area in the 700 block of US 2 was targeted in the threat. Musgrove says a secondary threat has come in as well. He added that bomb squads from out of the area are arriving to probe for a possible explosive device(s).
Motorists are being asked to use east Leavenworth roads and Icicle roads as a detour route. Approaching motorists and pedestrians are being asked to stay away from the area.