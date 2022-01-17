ORONDO - A man was found dead next to a snowmobile on Friday in Orondo.
Douglas County deputies were contacted Friday night for a requested welfare check on 56-year-old Des Moines, Wash. resident Kevin S. James. Deputies say James was last reported to be on Spring Canyon Road in Orondo and had not been heard from in more than a day.
Deputies used a track-equipped UTV to access the area and found James deceased near a snowmobile which was sitting off the road.
A cause of death has not been determined. The sheriff’s office says it appears James had a medical incident and there was no evidence of foul play.