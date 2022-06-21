TONASKET — Okanogan County deputies continue to investigate a Monday afternoon shooting that left two people dead and one person injured.
Deputies responded about 1 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the area of Cape Labelle Road in the Tonasket area. Investigators say Scott Pollock, 61, was shot in the left arm by his neighbor.
Pollock was taken to North Valley Hospital in a private vehicle.
Deputies contacted Pollock at the hospital and he told deputies he and his wife had gone to the home of Raymond and Kimberley Smith to discuss ongoing construction they were helping to finish.
Pollock told deputies he was shot by Raymond Smith, 26, during an argument. Deputies say there was an exchange of gunfire and Pollock believed he had shot Smith in the chest.
Deputies responded to the Smith home and found both Raymond and 56-year-old Kimberley Smith dead at the home from apparent gunshot wounds.
Pollock has since been taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.
Detectives continue to investigation the shooting and have not yet determined what occurred that led to the two deaths.