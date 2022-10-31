KITTITAS — An Ellensburg man is expected to be charged with vehicular assault in a Saturday evening wreck in Kittitas County that left a 16-year-old girl injured.
Richard Harding, 57, was driving a Ford Explorer east on the Vantage Highway, west of Vantage, when he reportedly crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 1979 Ford pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old Ellensburg girl, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
Harding’s vehicle spun and collided with another vehicle, also driven by a 16-year-old girl.
The 16-year-old driving the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with multiple compound leg fractures. She is expected to recover.
Harding was airlifted to a local hospital and is also expected to recover.
Investigators say Harding was driving impaired at the time of the wreck. Both Harding’s SUV and the girl’s pickup truck were heavily damaged.