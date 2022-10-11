ELTOPIA - A Pasco man’s ill-fated drive west of Eltopia landed him in jail after he allegedly try to convince deputies that his vehicle was stolen.
On Monday night, deputies responded to Dogwood Road and Glade Road about 14 miles south of Basin City. Upon arrival, deputies located a wrecked Nissan 350 Z sports car that had rolled at least three times. Deputies also located the driver of the vehicle walking away from the crash about 100 yards down the road.
It was determined that the driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash and tried to get out of a DUI by reporting that someone had stolen his vehicle, implying that the so-called perpetrator had wrecked the vehicle, and not him.
The driver was arrested for DUI and False Reporting.
After further investigation it was also discovered that the driver was thrown from the vehicle during the rollover, but had only suffered minor injuries.