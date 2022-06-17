HYAK — The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office says multiple vehicle prowls were reported Thursday in the Hyak area near Snoqualmie Pass.
One suspect was caught on a residents’ Ring camera breaking into at least two vehicles and running off with stolen property. The same suspect was captured on video at a second residence, also breaking into vehicles, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspect is described as a male in his 20s, wearing a Mariners hat, black jacket and gray pants. The suspect was driving a light gray or blue early 90s four-door Jeep Cherokee.
Anyone with information on the suspect or his vehicle is asked to call Kittcom at 509-925-8534.