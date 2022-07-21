The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident involving the removal and vandalism of a political sign featuring Grant County Commission District 3 candidate Jeff Foster.
Foster says he reported the damaged sign at Beverly Burke Rd. and SR 26 just west of Royal City to law enforcement after finding the sign spray-painted and removed after it was previously taken down a couple weeks prior and was put back up.
Foster says the graffiti on the sign read “not your fence,” despite getting permission from the owner of the fence who had someone mount it to their fence for them. Before that on July 3, Foster says he discovered the same sign was taken down after the zip ties fastening it to the fence were cut. Foster says the sign was initially erected in mid-June. Foster also says some of his signs in the surrounding area within his district have been taken down.
“My frustration is that the campaign is tough enough, they don’t give these signs away and it’s a real undertaking to put these signs up to cover the largest commission district in an effort to get your message out.”
Foster says some of the other candidates vying for other positions have experienced interference with their signs as well, but to what extent remains unknown.
“I want to be sure than none of my supporters ever act in such a manner. I don’t condone or wish for any person to do these crimes on my behalf.”
Removal of a political sign is a misdemeanor in Washington state.
“I have found many signs either damaged or completely removed multiple times. Now you might think “oh it’s just kids”. I don’t believe that kids would be selective in which signs to take down when given the option of many other candidates in the same area.”