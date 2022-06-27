OTHELLO — Adams County deputies are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one person injured.
Deputies responded about 8:30 p.m. to a weapon offense call in the 2200 block of Charla Road after reports of gunshots and a person on the ground.
Deputies and EMS arrived and found a male victim that had been shot. The man was taken to Othello Community Hospital before being airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane for further treatment.
The man’s name was not released and is condition is unknown.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate shooting.