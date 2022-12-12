LEAVENWORTH — Chelan County deputies are attempting to identify a suspect who broke into an old school building in Leavenworth and vandalized the building.
Deputies say the unidentified suspect broke into the old Osborne Elementary School building on Central Avenue. The suspect then spray-painted the word “SPEK” in multiple areas, according to the sheriff’s office.
The break-in and graffiti was reported to the sheriff’s office on Nov. 29.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call RiverCom Dispatch at 509-663-9911.