GEORGE — A man accused of pointing a rifle at another man Saturday night was arrested early Sunday morning after reportedly barricading himself inside a home in George.
Grant County deputies responded about 8 p.m. Saturday to East Montmorency Boulevard in George after Robert Wiseman, 60, allegedly pointed a rifle at a man as he was trying to drop his mother off at the home, according to the sheriff’s office.
The man fled back to his vehicle and called 911.
Moses Lake and Quincy police joined deputies at the home and Wiseman reportedly refused to exit the residence. The Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team was called in and after several hours of negotiations, Wiseman surrendered and was taken into custody.
Wiseman was taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center and was later booked into Grant County Jail for assault.