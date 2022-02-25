MOSES LAKE - Grant County Sheriff’s deputies say a local family is mourning the loss of a loved one whom authorities believe died from the bitter cold early Thursday in the Mae Valley-area of Moses Lake.
Deputies say they were notified of the discovery of the woman a couple of minutes after 9 a.m. The reporting party was related to the deceased woman. Initially, a friend had found the woman and believed that she was dead. Soon after, the friend notified the deceased woman’s family who contacted emergency personnel.
It was later determined by sheriff’s officials that the 86-year-old woman, who lived in a trailer in the 4700 block of Road 3.7 NE, suffered from dementia. In the early morning hours of Thursday, its suspected that the woman walked around outside and was not dressed appropriately for frigid weather. Officials suspect that she fell and was unable to get up and/or get back inside, resulting in her death.
Deputies do not believe foul play was a factor, but are still investigating.