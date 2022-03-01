RICHLAND — Several law enforcement agencies responded Tuesday morning to the Hanford Site after reports of shots fired inside a building, but sheriff’s office officials say deputies found no evidence of a shooting and had not located any victims.
Employees of the building were evacuated while other buildings were placed into lockdown.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office searched the building and no evidence of shots fired were found.
“Law enforcement will be conducting additional searches of the building,” the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.
The 580-square-mile Hanford site, located along the Columbia River, produced almost two-thirds of the plutonium for the nation’s nuclear weapons program from World War II through the Cold War.
Federal officials are spending about $2.5 billion annually on environmental cleanup of the wastes, plus contaminated buildings, soil and groundwater.