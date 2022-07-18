OTHELLO - An Othello man is recovering after an early morning attack rendered him severely injured shortly after midnight on Monday.
Adams County Sheriff’s deputies say at around 12:23 a.m., a man was outside of his home in the 2200 block of Rainier Avenue when he was attacked by a man and a woman.
Information at this point is preliminary as to what exactly occurred, but deputies did confirm that the victim had head injuries and was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane where medical staff called to the police to report the robbery and attack. Later in the day, Adams County Sheriff’s deputies coordinated a tactical response at a trailer home in the 2200 block of Rainier Avenue where the suspected robbers were arrested without incident. Both are behind bars. More info will be released as it becomes available. The victim is expected to be ok.