WENATCHEE - iFIBER ONE News partner News Radio 560 KPQ reports that an investigation is underway after a dog was shot dead in South Wenatchee on Tuesday at around 3 p.m.
Chelan County Sheriff’s officials told the radio station that a man and his mother were walking on Boodry Street when three untethered dogs approached them. The man told authorities that one of the dogs appeared aggressive and attempted to attack his mom. That’s when the man drew his firearm and shot the dog to death.
“The dog owner did say that she did not hear an altercation outside when she was inside,” Huddleston said. “The sheriff’s office determined that on the discharge of the firearm there was no crime committed.”
No one else was hurt.
Animal Care and Control continues to investigate the incident.