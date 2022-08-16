QUINCY - A George man remains jailed after allegedly shooting his neighbor with a crossbow last month.
According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by iFIBER ONE News, deputies arrived at a home in the 19000 block of Road 3.1 SW to the report of an assault that had occurred on July 9, 2022. According to charging documents, the victim was traveling down the road near his home when he was shot in the head by what appeared to be a crossbow arrow. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
According to the report, the arrow had pierced the victim's jaw and had exited out below the ear on the opposite side of his head with parts of the arrow breaking off inside his body. The victim was still talking with deputies and managed to answer their questions prior to him being transported.
With the help of the victim’s wife and the suspect’s landlord, they managed to find the suspect inside a shop owned by his landlord nearby. Knowing that the suspect was inside the shop, the landlord insisted that he could confront the suspect without things escalating. However, at one point, the suspect reportedly tried to stab the landlord with one of the crossbow arrows, forcing the landlord to wrestle the subject to the ground. The landlord managed to take the arrows away from the subject and asked deputies if he could cuff him to avoid anymore conflict, which deputies agreed to let him do. The suspect, known as Jerry Gaber came out of the shop with the cuffs on and was arrested for 1st degree assault with a deadly weapon.
The landlord opted not to press charges against Jerry for the alleged attempted assault inside the shop.
Gaber is suspected of paranoia fueled by mental health issues and believed the victim had been trying to poison him with Ricin over the last month. The victim doesn’t know why he was targeted in the attack and is still alive with parts of the fiber-glass and carbon arrow still in his head.
Gaber pleaded not guilty on Monday after being found fit to stand trial for the incident. His trial date has been set for October 5, 2022.