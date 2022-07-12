QUINCY - Grant County Sheriff’s deputies say a resident living just outside of Quincy’s city limits defended his property from a would-be burglar on Monday night.
At around 10 p.m., sheriff’s officials got a call about a woman breaking into a shop at a home in the 13000 block of Martin Road. Within eight minutes, law enforcement arrived to see the home’s owner holding 27-year-old Mary Aldana of Quincy at gunpoint.
Aldana was arrested, booked into the Grant County Jail and now faces a burglary charge.