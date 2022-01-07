OTHELLO - Adams County Sheriff’s officials say a Connell man is locked up in jail for his alleged rape of a Moses Lake woman in Othello on Wednesday.
At midnight on Jan. 6, Adams County deputies say a call reporting the rape was made to the Moses Lake Police Department.
The victim told deputies the sex offense happened in the Othello area. Adams County deputies ventured to Moses Lake where they were assisted by Moses Lake’s police force in the investigation.
The investigation and evidence led to Adams County deputies arresting 27-year-old Edgar Gonzalez-Pineda of Connell.
Pineda was arrested on Jan. 7 and was booked into the Adams County Jail on suspicion of 3rd Degree Rape.