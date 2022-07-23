LAKE WENATCHEE - Deputies with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office have recovered the body of a missing kayaker who disappeared nearly a month ago during a voyage on the Little Wenatchee River.
The Little Wenatchee River empties into the northwestern portion of Lake Wenatchee about 45 minutes northwest of Leavenworth.
Deputies recovered 22-year-old William Henniger’s body on Friday, July 22.
Henniger was last seen on the morning of June 25. Henniger and his kayaking companion put their kayaks in the water about six miles up the Little Wenatchee River. A short time after entering the water, they navigated into extremely rough water. Henniger’s partner was able to exit the water, but Henniger was not seen again after going over a waterfall.
On July 22, it was determined that the water level had receded enough to search the area. Henniger’s body was found about a half mile downstream from where he was last seen.
A helicopter was used to lift Henniger’s body out of the river gorge. The area has steep embankments and thick trees and brush making it difficult to maneuver from the river to the road.