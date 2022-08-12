WENATCHEE - It’s among one of the odder things to steal but a brazen burglar ended up nabbing a woman’s urn with her ashes in it from a storage unit in Wenatchee last Saturday. It happened at a storage complex on McKittrick street. Over $10,000 of property was taken from the storage unit, including the ashes of the victim’s mother.
On August 11, Chelan County deputies and the Columbia River Drug Task Force conducted an online sting in an attempt to recover the stolen items after witnessing them on Facebook’s Marketplace. Detectives arranged to meet the subject at a public location in Wenatchee to purchase some of the stolen items.
Authorities did surveillance on the suspect’s residence and witnesses him loading the stolen items into his vehicle. During the stakeout, detectives observed the suspect meet at a separate location to do a drug deal with another person. It is suspected that the drug deal dealt Fentanyl. After the drug deal, the suspect went to the arranged location and was arrested for Trafficking Stolen Property- 1st degree, Possession of Stolen Property-2nd degree, and Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance.
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Detectives and the Columbia River Drug Task Force served a search warrant on the suspect’s residence in East Wenatchee, WA and recovered a majority of the stolen items from the burglary. The victim’s mother’s ashes were also recovered.
This investigation is ongoing and additional charges for the suspect are pending.