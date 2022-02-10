EAST WENATCHEE - Deputies are putting communities within Douglas County on notice about a recent string of alarming calls claiming that one of your family members has been kidnapped.
Deputies say there were two reports of such calls between February 4, 2022 and February 8, 2022.
Sheriff’s officials say the subjects managed to reach two victims, telling them that they’ve kidnapped one of their family members due to them witnessing some illegal activities. Victims were asked to wire large amounts of money immediately for their family members’ safe release.
Deputies say if you get such a call, hang up and call your local law enforcement agency.