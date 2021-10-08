COULEE CITY - Grant County sheriff’s deputies are searching Banks Lake for a 51-year-old man who went missing Sept. 27.
Nespelem resident Kelly Dean Burkhart went kayaking with friends and launched from the east shore of the lake along state Route 155. His two friends headed south while Burkhart reportedly headed north, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say winds picked up and the water became choppy. The two friends returned to shore but Burkhart never showed.
Deputies found Burkhart’s kayak and life jacket along the west shore of the lake on Sept. 29. Deputies have continued to search for Burkhart by boat and aircraft but he has not been found.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-762-1160.