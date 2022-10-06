OTHELLO — Adams County deputies are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery in the Othello area.
The incident occurred on Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Marco Antonio Martinez, is wanted for first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and third-degree theft.
Few details on the robbery were released but deputies say Antonio Martinez took items “by force” from an individual.
Anyone with information on Antonio Martinez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 509-659-1122.