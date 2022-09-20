MOSES LAKE — Grant County deputies are asking the public for help in locating a Moses Lake couple who have been reported missing.
Charles Bergman, 54, and his wife, Theresa Bergman, 53, were due back home on Sunday from the Spokane International Airport. Deputies say Theresa was last seen at the airport at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday while Charles, who had gone to pick his wife up at the airport, was last seen Sunday afternoon at his apartment on Arnold Drive. Residents of the apartments reported seeing Charles but he was alone.
Investigators have confirmed Charles pick Theresa up from the airport.
The couple may be driving a silver 2013 Chevrolet Impala with Washington license BLU5395. The car also has a large dent on the back bumper.
The couple’s daughter posted on Facebook that Theresa’s phone last pinged near Ritzville on Sunday night.
Anyone with information on the missing couple is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 509-762-1160 or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.