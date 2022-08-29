MOSES LAKE — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing Moses Lake-area woman.
Deputies say 42-year-old Lyudmila Kibukevich was last seen on Sunday at about 7 p.m. at her home in the 5500 block of Road 6.6 Northeast. She reportedly said she was going hiking but did not disclose a destination, according to the sheriff’s office.
Kibukevich was driving a white 2021 Jeep Wrangler with Washington license plate BXZ7223.
Kibukevich is about 5-feet-4-inches tall and 150 pounds, with brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a denim jacket and baggy pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-762-1160.