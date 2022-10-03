OTHELLO — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information into suspects in a number of home break-ins in the Othello area.
Deputies say the suspects first knock on doors at homes and break in if nobody is home.
The suspects have been seen driving a black sedan.
“These individuals seem not to be bothered by cameras,” the sheriff’s office stated. “They need to be located and identified as soon as possible. If you know who they are, where they live, who they hang out with, know where the car is parked or where it is, please contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 509-659-1122.