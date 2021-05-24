OTHELLO - Franklin County sheriff’s deputies say an unusual culprit caused an SUV to end up in a canal between Othello and Basin City on Saturday.
At around 12:40 p.m., authorities say deputies responded to a crash scene involving a partially submerged SUV in a canal off Sage Hill Road and Fern Way.
No one was hurt in the crash.
Upon further probing, deputies say they were told by the driver that sneezing caused them to lose control of the vehicle. The driver told deputies that his sneezing episode caused him to hit two small apple trees, a pole, a water pipe, and he eventually end up in the canal.
Deputies say while sneezing is hard to avoid, one should do their best to do it safely.