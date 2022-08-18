MOSES LAKE - The mother of a teen who was attacked by a peer at the Grant County Fair opted to seek a restraining order against her son’s attacker instead of pressing charges, according to Grant County Sheriff’s officials.
On Wednesday, Marilyn Avila contacted law enforcement to report the attack waged on her 15-year-old son. Avila says her son was assaulted by another 15-year-old on Tuesday during the fair, shortly before 10 p.m.
During the confrontation, the instigating teen threw a punch at the victim; the victim dodged the blow. The victim then body slammed the suspect to the ground. The suspect then placed the victim in a headlock, rendering the victim unconscious for about 1-2 minutes.
The altercation was eventually broken up by security. The suspect left the scene and the victim regained consciousness and went home.
The victim’s parents are now seeking a restraining order against the suspect. No arrests were made after the victim’s parents opted not to press charges.
The two boys apparently had ongoing personal problems with each other, deputies couldn't confirm how the suspect and victim were acquainted.