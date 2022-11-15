VANTAGE - It was definitely an oddity among the many cases the Grant County Sheriff's Office handles.
A lone man, naked and confused, was dumbfounded as to how he ended up on a desolate road in the high country between George and Beverly in Grant County last Thursday.
At around noon, deputies say they got a call about the man who was situated in the 24000 block of Road U SW, which is a short jaunt east of the Wild Horse Monument above I-90 near the Vantage Bridge. When deputies arrived to help the man, he was naked and extremely cold, unaware of how he ended up there unclothed.
Jeans were found on the road nearby and were put on by the subject.
The man was transported to a hospital in the Tri-Cities where he could recover from his prolonged exposure to the elements.
It's not known whether the subject was suffering from hypothermia or frostbite. It's also unknown as to how long he was outside, unclothed.
Confirmation on whether the lone drifter had been on drugs or alcohol was not confirmed by Sheriff's officials.