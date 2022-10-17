WARDEN — Investigators allege a Warden man shot his roommate during an argument about cleaning their home.
Crisoforo Garcia Cortes, 44, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with assault in the second degree while armed with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $50,00 during his initial court appearance on Monday.
According to court records, Garcia Cortes, his 22-year-old roommate and a third roommate were in the kitchen of a residence on Road P Southeast near Warden Saturday night. Garcia Cortes and the 22-year-old man were reportedly in an argument about cleaning the residence. The third roommate told investigators the three have a schedule for cleaning the home.
During the argument, Garcia Cortes left the kitchen and returned a short time later. Investigators say Garcia Cortes shot the 22-year-old in the arm and hand. Garcia Cortes reportedly walked out of the home and the roommates called 911.
The victim was taken to Samaritan Hospital and later airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
A responding Moses Lake police officer located Garcia Cortes not far from the home and Garcia Cortes was taken into custody. Investigators say a 9mm pistol was found in Garcia Cortes’ backpack. The pistol had been reported stolen in the Walla Walla area.