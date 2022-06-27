CLE ELUM - A 29-year-old woman is behind bars after she was arrested for breaking into a local post office multiple times over the last two weeks.
On Monday, Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies and US Postal inspectors arrested 29-year-old Amanda Woodcock of Cle Elum at her home.
Woodcock is suspected of burglarizing the U.S. Post Office in South Cle Elum on 6/14, 6/21, and 6/26. Sheriff’s officials say Woodcock forced her way into the secured area of the post office and took mail and packages.
On Sunday, a camera captured video of Woodcock inside the secured area of the post office. The camera also caught Woodcock observing the camera, pulling it down and throwing it outside. It was later recovered by deputies.
Woodcock’s Facebook account has actively participated in social media discussions of the Post Office burglaries in recent weeks.
In a peculiar act, Woodcock called local emergency dispatch to report the second burglary on 6/21.
Woodcock was arrested and taken to the Kittitas County Jail on charges of burglary, malicious mischief and theft.