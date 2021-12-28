MOSES LAKE - Grant County deputies say staff at Samaritan Hospital called authorities after a 17-year-old girl had reported that she had been assaulted with a baseball bat.
Medical staff were treating the young woman for her injuries at around 3 a.m. Dec. 24.
Grant County Sheriff’s officials say the 17-year-old and a 19-year-old female, Cortney Clark of Moses Lake, were allegedly assaulted by 40-year-old Jennifer Pugh of Moses Lake during a house party in Mae Valley late last Thursday into early Friday.
Deputies say Pugh was hosting the party. Authorities say a large brawl had broken out at the gathering and during that time Pugh had allegedly struck the two teens with a foreign object, leaving them injured.
The two victims are not biologically connected to Pugh and its unknown as to what the melee stemmed from.
Deputies say the victims have opted not to pursue charges against Pugh.