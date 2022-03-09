EPHRATA - A Grant County deputy had minor injuries after his patrol SUV was struck by a pickup truck Tuesday evening in Ephrata.
Deputy Jaret Fulbright was driving the sheriff’s office Ford Explorer on Nat Washington Way when the SUV was T-boned by a 1999 Ford Ranger pickup truck at the Nat Washington Way and D Street intersection next to Columbia Basin Hospital, according to the state patrol.
Fulbright was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and was released Tuesday night. The driver of the pickup truck, 29-year-old Soap Lake resident Kolton Dana, was not hurt.
Trooper John Bryant says Dana was cited for the wreck. Details on the cause of the collision were not yet available.