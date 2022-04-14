WENATCHEE - Brian Flones’ successor, Paul Gordon, is resigning after three years as the Wenatchee School District’s superintendent. Gordon announced his decision to step down on Thursday. Gordon’s resignation will become effective on June 30, 2022.
The news comes only months after Gordon received a two-year contract extension. Gordon says his choice to leave on his own accord is based on family circumstances that will bring him back to the Midwest. Gordon came to Wenatchee from the Glen Ellyn School District in the Chicago area in 2019.
“This was an extremely difficult personal decision, but my family needs me,” said Gordon. “I came to Wenatchee committed to transforming student outcomes, building up our staff to deliver high-quality instruction, and helping each and every student achieve success and tap into their limitless potential. I am proud of the work that we’ve accomplished over the past few years,” he said.
Gordon’s tenure in Wenatchee came only months before the start of the pandemic. He led the district through some of the most challenging times and was subjected to contentious debate between school board members and parents who were at odds over the shutdown of schools, reopening of classrooms, mask mandates and vaccine requirements.
“The Wenatchee School Board offers understanding for the family circumstances that underlie Superintendent Gordon’s departure and expresses support for and good wishes to Dr. Gordon and his family on their road ahead,” said Board President Martin Barron.
“The Board is deeply appreciative of the formative work that Dr. Gordon accomplished during his tenure. The Board also recognizes that the district’s journey of improvement is in the early stages and is fully committed to continuing and completing the district’s improvement projects. Moreover, The Board holds the leadership team that serves under Superintendent Gordon and the teachers and staff of the school district in high esteem, is deeply grateful to them for their performance, and is confident in their ability and will to continue their valued work,” he said.
The Wenatchee School District says it will hire Gordon’s successor with two goals in mind: continuing to deliver high-quality instruction that helps students achieve their limitless potential and partnering with our community to maintain trust and accountability.