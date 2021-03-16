LEAVENWORTH - It looks like Leavenworth’s visitors won’t have an Oktoberfest to look forward to this fall.
For the second year in a row, Projekt Bayern, the organization responsible for putting on the festival, has cancelled the 2021 Leavenworth Oktoberfest.
Projekt Bayern Board President Cary Sanger and Oktoberfest Committee Chair Steve Lord stated that they did not want to conduct a festival that was anything less than the authentic Oktoberfest celebration, claiming that it would be a “disservice to all our loyal attendees.”
The tandem cited the hassle of all the COVID-19 related obstacles and guidelines that would affect entertainment, food service, dance floors, singing, social distancing, etc.
The group says canceling the event now protects their patrons from losing their deposits for accommodations and travel expenses.
Leavenworth's Oktoberfest typically attracts 35,000 visitors annually and has a $20 million impact on the upper Wenatchee Valley.