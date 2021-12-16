YAKIMA - The Capital Press reports that the Easterday family is fighting back, despite Cody Easterday’s ‘guilty’ plea to defrauding Tyson Foods earlier this year.
Easterday has been ordered to pay Tyson Foods $233 million in restitution and he awaits sentencing, which will likely levy prison time against the cattleman. However, the Captial Press reports that Attorney Timothy Conway, the lawyer representing Cody’s mother, Karen Easterday, alleges that Easterday was the victim of price-fixing.
Conway is highlighting a Minnesota lawsuit that alleges Tyson depressed cattle prices.
Easterday Farms sold cattle to Tyson from their family-owned feedlot north of Pasco until it was discovered that Cody Easterday was billing them for cattle that did not exist.
According to the Capital Press, if the antitrust allegations are proven to be true, the Easterday’s could earn a large settlement, Conway told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Whitman Holt in Yakima.
Tyson’s lawyer Al Smith called the allegations an “irrelevant cheap shot.” Smith says the accusation is nothing more than an angle to get out of paying the full restitution amount.