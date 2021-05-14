WENATCHEE - On Friday, Wenatchee Valley College announced on Friday that it will remain mostly online in the fall, despite the state’s plans to fully open on June 30.
However, there are plans to offer more classes in-person.
Classes will be offered in a variety of formats, including in-person, hybrid, online, and optional (in-person and/or online).
As of now, unless required to do so by the state, WVC will not require vaccinations for students or employees in fall.
WVC has been operating mostly remotely since winter quarter 2020.