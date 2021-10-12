ALMIRA - Around 125 kids are without a school after a fire tore through the confines of Almira’s Elementary/Middle School Tuesday evening.
Authorities now suspect the devastating blaze was electrical after it was sparked in the northwest corner of the building that housed the school’s electrical and heating system.
One home was evacuated near the school as the blaze raged on.
Lincoln County Sheriff Wade Magers says it appears that the school is a total loss. Much of the building is without a roof due to the extensive damage done by the fire.
The fate of the students who attend the school remains in question as educators ponder whether to teach remotely or temporarily hold in-person classes at the town’s community center.
As of Tuesday, there were no reports of any injuries. It’s assumed that the school was insured.
The fire started sometime during the mid-afternoon.
Magers says no one was at the school when the fire broke out in the kindergarten portion of the facility. Classes were cancelled on Tuesday due to a power outage that started in the early morning hours.