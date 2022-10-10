MALAGA - Chelan County Sheriff's officials have released more details about a high-speed crash that ignited a large brush fire near Rock Island late Friday.
Chelan County Sheriff's Sgt. Lee Risdon says at around 11:15 p.m., a 2013 black Infiniti G37 was traveling at a high rate of speed on the Malaga-Alcoa Highway at milepost 10 when it lost control, going off the roadway for several hundred feet, and careened into a power pole. Sheriff's officials say the crash split the power pole in two sending live wires to the ground, igniting sage.
The driver and his passenger left the scene and were contacted by law enforcement later.
The fire grew to 100-acres prompting fire crews to remain on scene for hours to control and extinguish the blaze. The driver and his passenger were reportedly unhurt despite the carnage they left behind. Deputies tracked down contact information from the license plate on the vehicle to the registered owner who admitted to being behind the wheel during the crash.
It's unknown at this time if charges will be recommended. Deputies are withholding the driver's identity.