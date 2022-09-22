MOSES LAKE — Grant County detectives on Thursday released a recent ATM photo of Moses Lake resident Charles Bergman, who is still missing along with his wife Theresa Bergman.
Detectives shared the ATM photo to let the public know what Charles Bergman may look like now and to increase public awareness of the missing couple. Due to an ongoing investigation, information about where and when the photo was captured is not be being released.
The couple was last seen early Sunday morning at the Spokane International Airport of Charles had gone to pick Theresa up, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators say the couple’s cellphones last recorded a signal in remote Lincoln County. The area was searched but the couple was not found.
“There will be several things that we cannot share while we are investigating, and we release that leads to speculation, suggestions and rumors. Rest assured that detectives are investigating in all the ways that investigators do,” the sheriff’s office stated.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 509-762-1160 or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.