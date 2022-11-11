WARDEN — Grant County detectives are investigating the deaths of two men found inside a home in Warden Thursday night.
Warden police responded at about 11 p.m. to 508 S. Ash St. where officers found two men, both in their late 20s, dead inside the residents, according to the Grant Count Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators say there were now obvious signs of foul play. The deaths are considered suspicious at this time.
The remains are in the care of the Grant County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy and to confirm a cause of death.
The sheriff’s office, Warden police and the coroner's office are investigating.