MOSES LAKE — Detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a body was discovered inside a burning car near Moses Lake.
Deputies responded late Friday night to the 13000 block of South Frontage Road East, about two miles east of Moses Lake, for a report of a collision with a vehicle on fire.
When deputies arrived, a vehicle was fully-engulfed in flames. An off-duty officer, who had called 911, said he had looked inside the car and believed nobody was inside, according to the sheriff’s office.
Grant County Fire District 5 arrived shortly after and extinguished the fire. After the fire was out, a body was found in the front passenger seat.
The incident is currently being investigated as a suspicious death.
“This is a terrible incident, and we will treat it as a suspicious death investigation until evidence proves otherwise,” Sheriff Tom Jones stated.
The body is in the care of the Grant County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy and to identify the individual.
Detectives continue to investigate.