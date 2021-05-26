MOSES LAKE - Detectives are seeking anyone information from the public into the death of a man found Wednesday morning on a sidewalk in the Moses Lake area.
The man’s body was discovered at about 4:30 a.m. along Airway Drive Northeast near Cochran Road Northeast.
“The incident is believed to have happened between 2:30 and 3:00 a.m.,” sheriff’s office officials stated.
Detectives are investigating the man’s death as a homicide. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. The man’s name has yet to be released.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information or video footage that may help the investigation to contact investigators at 509-762-1160 or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.