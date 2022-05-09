WENATCHEE — Detectives are seeking information from the public into Saturday’s officer-involved shooting in Wenatchee.
The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit is investigating the shooting that occurred at about 8:30 a.m. in the area of North Chelan Avenue and Palouse Street.
Investigators say Wenatchee police responded to the area after reports of a man firing shots into the Living Hope Church. Officers arrived and confronted the suspect, who reportedly shot one officer in the leg. Officers returned fire, killing the suspect.
The injured officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice. The names of the officers, as well as the name of the suspect, have not been released.
Investigators have conducted an initial briefing with designated non-law enforcement community representatives, which is required as part of the independent investigation.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 509-888-6824.