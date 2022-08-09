WARDEN — Grant County detectives are seeking information into an Othello-area man who has been reported missing.
Audel Espinoza-Duenas, 43, was last seen on Thursday around 7:40 p.m. near his home in the 7700 block of Road 12 Southeast, about five miles from Potholes Reservoir
“He does not have a history which would lead investigators to suspect that he disappeared due to his own decision,” the sheriff’s office stated.
Espinoza-Duanes is about 6-feet-tall and weighs 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue work coveralls.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-762-1160 or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.