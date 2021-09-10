MOSES LAKE - Grant County detectives are seeking occupants of three vehicles in connection to a May 26 homicide near Moses Lake.
The three vehicles were captured on a business’ surveillance video on Airway Drive and state Route 17 at about 2:30 a.m. on May 26. The body of 24-year-old Kristopher Vincent was found along Airway Drive at about 4:30 a.m. the same day.
The coroner’s office previously said Vincent died from a shotgun wound.
Detectives say it's unclear if the three vehicles seen on video had any involvement in the homicide but the occupants are being sought to determine if they saw anything that morning.
The first vehicle appears to be a two-tone early model Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck that is seen turning north on SR 17 from Airway Drive. The second vehicle is likely a late model white Toyota Tundra pickup truck that also turned north on SR 17. The third vehicle is a light-colored four-door sedan of an unknown make and model that turned south onto SR 17, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 509-762-1160 or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.