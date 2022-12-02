ELLENSBURG — An early Friday morning fire destroyed the Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Center and an agriculture facility.
Kittitas Valley Fire & Rescue responded about 12:30 a.m. to initial reports of flames from an ACX facility. The fire spread to the city’s racquet and recreation center, according to Ellensburg police.
The fire destroyed the recreation center and two ACX buildings, along with a large nearby hay pile, fire officials stated.
“The loss of the Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Center is devastating for the community and the City of Ellensburg,” city Parks & Recreation Director Brad Case stated. “For over 40 years the facility has served a very important role, especially in the winter months, providing a wide range of recreational opportunities for the residents of Kittitas County. From tennis lessons to kids’ birthday parties; gymnastics to in-line hockey; indoor soccer to pickleball; youth sports programs to racquetball, the ERRC has meant many things to many people. However, the ERRC’s most important quality was that it was the place that created friendships and community, and this is what we will miss most.”
No injuries were reported in the fire.
The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office and Kittitas Valley Fire & Rescue are investigating the cause of the fire.