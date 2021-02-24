The Capital Press reports that the United States Department of Agriculture has concluded its investigation into the mystery seeds from China that were mailed to residents across America in 2020.
Residents in north central Washington reported receiving a variety of seed packets last summer. The Capital Press reports several months into the investigation, the USDA found that the seed samples were “benign.”
Seed varieties included basil, mustard, cabbage and rosemary seeds. However, the Capital Press added that the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service determined that the seed shipments were illegal because they entered the U.S. without a permit or phytosanitary certificate.
The USDA concluded that no one was trying to harm American agriculture when they sent the seeds last summer.
The USDA also came to a consensus were part of an internet scam to help an online seller’s search results.